Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.60-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.60-7.75 EPS.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $408.42. 213,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.66. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $439.93.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,623.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

