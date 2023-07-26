Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 8,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 58,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Specifically, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,900 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,975.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $126,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,220,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $62,439.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,975.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. The company has a market cap of $650.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 62.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Further Reading

