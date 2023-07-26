U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the June 30th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold during the third quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

USAU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 45,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

