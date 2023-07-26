UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.24-$2.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.48-$2.52 EPS.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of UDR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.77.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 141.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. UDR has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 560.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UDR by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after buying an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,433,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

