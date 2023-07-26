Ultra Clean (UCTT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $433.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 0.1 %

UCTT opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $39.15.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,661 shares of company stock worth $480,645. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCTT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

