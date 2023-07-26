United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Short Interest Update

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
United Tennessee Bankshares Price Performance
OTCMKTS UNTN remained flat at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. United Tennessee Bankshares has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $20.66.
United Tennessee Bankshares Company Profile
