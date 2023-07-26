United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Short Interest Update

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

United Tennessee Bankshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS UNTN remained flat at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. United Tennessee Bankshares has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $20.66.

United Tennessee Bankshares Company Profile

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, savings, NOW, passbook savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

