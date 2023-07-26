Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services updated its FY23 guidance to $9.85-$10.50 EPS.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $8.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.43. 1,901,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,159. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,651,000 after acquiring an additional 167,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.