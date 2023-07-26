Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.85-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.13-$14.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.13 billion.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 5.5 %

Universal Health Services stock traded down $8.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,159. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average of $140.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

