USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19, RTT News reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$3.30 EPS.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $4.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.93. The company had a trading volume of 109,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.88. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USNA shares. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
