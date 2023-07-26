Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.80

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Van Elle’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Van Elle Price Performance
Shares of Van Elle stock remained flat at GBX 41 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,640. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.18. Van Elle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56.01 ($0.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £43.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,396.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60.
About Van Elle
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Van Elle
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.