VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,659 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,554,000. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,586,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,134,000 after acquiring an additional 296,669 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,496,000 after buying an additional 276,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,722.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,255,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,645,000 after buying an additional 2,175,655 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

GDX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.65. 14,472,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,381,113. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

