Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $419.65

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $419.65 and last traded at $418.56, with a volume of 3926559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $417.33.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.08 and its 200-day moving average is $380.89. The company has a market cap of $318.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 73,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,816,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
