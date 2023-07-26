Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $160.47. 93,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,183. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $160.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.76. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

