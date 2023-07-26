VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total value of $134,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,454.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total transaction of $134,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total transaction of $920,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,487,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,509 shares of company stock worth $9,826,245. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSN stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.84. The company had a trading volume of 653,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,812. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.69 and a 200 day moving average of $214.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

