VeriSign (VRSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect VeriSign to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect VeriSign to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $211.05 on Wednesday. VeriSign has a one year low of $169.24 and a one year high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.16.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total transaction of $134,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,454.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total transaction of $134,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $27,801.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,036 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,509 shares of company stock worth $9,826,245. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

