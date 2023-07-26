Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Acquires $1,004,000.00 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) Director Paul B. Manning acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,851,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,412,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:VRCA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. 736,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.