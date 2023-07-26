Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Shares of VTNR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,742,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $14.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.77). Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $691.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 2,306.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

