Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded up $34.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.70. 4,828,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,161. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.64 and a beta of 1.30. Vicor has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 95.5% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth $1,469,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

