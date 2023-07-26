Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZING. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

ZING traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. 153,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,403. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

