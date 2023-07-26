Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.43. 340,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,641. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Featured Articles

