Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $176.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.22 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 20.17%. On average, analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.49. 8,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,832. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $141.80 and a 12-month high of $248.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 22.77 and a quick ratio of 22.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

