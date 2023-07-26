Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the credit-card processor on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.
Visa has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Visa to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,550,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,582. The firm has a market cap of $444.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.45 and a 200-day moving average of $227.67. Visa has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on V. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $244,876,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.