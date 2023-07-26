Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the credit-card processor on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

Visa has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Visa to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,550,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,582. The firm has a market cap of $444.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.45 and a 200-day moving average of $227.67. Visa has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $244,876,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

