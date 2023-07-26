Visa (NYSE:V) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,550,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.83.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

