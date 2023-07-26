Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Update

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYSTGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VYST stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,223. Vystar has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells air purifiers in the United States. The company offers RXair, a residential filterless air purifier; RX400, a food and drug administration (FDA) cleared class II filterless air purifier; and RX3000, a commercial FDA cleared class II air purifier. It also manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products; and manufacturers of a range of consumer and medical products, such as adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, and other medical devices, as well as natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows.

