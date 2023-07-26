W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW traded down $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $762.12. 263,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,228. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.99 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $727.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $677.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $705.50.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

