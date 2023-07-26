Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Announces Earnings Results

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

WM traded down $6.81 on Wednesday, hitting $164.94. 3,338,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.31 and a 200-day moving average of $160.54. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Management from $186.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

