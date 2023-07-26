Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Watts Water Technologies worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 458.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 346.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 35.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 240.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.20. The company had a trading volume of 93,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,851. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.78 and a 52 week high of $190.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.04 and its 200 day moving average is $168.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,347.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $1,570,959.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,872,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,403 shares of company stock worth $6,250,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.