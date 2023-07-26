Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WVE. Raymond James assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WVE stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. 194,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,829. The stock has a market cap of $380.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,071 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 784.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 510,320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 308,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

