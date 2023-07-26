Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $256,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FNDE traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 395,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,359. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

