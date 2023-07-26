Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Renaissance IPO ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.36. 83,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,446. Renaissance IPO ETF has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $37.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43.

Renaissance IPO ETF Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

