Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. 34,861,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,056,945. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. Wedbush downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

