Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $86.82. 595,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $122.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

