Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. 1,983,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,526. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20.

