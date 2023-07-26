Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 3,197 SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 721.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 7,786.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 25,928 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Internet ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Internet ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDR S&P Internet ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $80.39. 789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.39. SPDR S&P Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $59.09 and a 1 year high of $95.80.

SPDR S&P Internet ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Internet Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US internet retail, software, and services companies, as defined by GICS. XWEB was launched on Jun 27, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.