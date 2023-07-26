Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCID. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LCID stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. 43,807,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,313,680. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

