Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Major Shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 1,200 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $13,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,432,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,835,733.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,500 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $16,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $95,061.33.

On Monday, July 17th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 66,580 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $748,359.20.

Weave Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEAV traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. 1,521,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,131. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $785.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Weave Communications by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Weave Communications by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Weave Communications by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

