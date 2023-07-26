Wedbush Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $400.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.46.

Microsoft stock traded down $13.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.77. 58,337,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,514,879. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.25 and a 200-day moving average of $292.24. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

