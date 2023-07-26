Wedbush Weighs in on Genuine Parts’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a report released on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.1 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

GPC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.97. 640,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.88. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $142.12 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

