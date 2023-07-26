Wedbush Weighs in on The Boston Beer Company, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Boston Beer in a research report issued on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.07. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.8 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Capital upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.69.

SAM stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $314.19. 180,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,646. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $422.75. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.61 and its 200-day moving average is $329.75.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.