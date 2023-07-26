Wells Fargo & Company Increases MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $640.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

MSCI stock traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $557.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,198. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $385.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.33.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

