WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $153.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.40%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

WesBanco Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of WSBC stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $29.12. 185,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.91. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $41.37.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other WesBanco news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,574.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $603,155. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WesBanco by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in WesBanco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in WesBanco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in WesBanco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

