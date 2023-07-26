West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY23 guidance at $7.50-7.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $7.50-$7.65 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.31. The company had a trading volume of 44,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,508. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.67. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $389.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $219,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $213,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $202,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.