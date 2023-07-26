Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 106.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WES traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. 888,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WES. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

