Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.65% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $16.00-$18.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,866. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $178.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

