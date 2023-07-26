William A. Newlands Sells 49,425 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $271.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $271.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -194.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

