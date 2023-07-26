William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.71. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.37 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Biogen from $341.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.35.

BIIB stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.37. 659,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. Biogen has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.83.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,066,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,071,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.