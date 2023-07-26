WisdomTree (WT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.28 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. 146,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.38. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

