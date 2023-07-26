World Kinect (WKC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect World Kinect to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, analysts expect World Kinect to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. World Kinect has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WKC. Bank of America lowered shares of World Kinect from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of World Kinect from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, 3M restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

