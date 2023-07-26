WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of WPP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of WPP by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.00.

WPP stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.22. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

