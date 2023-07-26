WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

WSFS Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

WSFS traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.10. 266,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.79 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSFS. StockNews.com cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In related news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis acquired 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after buying an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

